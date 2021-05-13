‘Promised Land’: Newcomer Rolando Chusan To Co-Star In ABC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Rolando Chusan is set as a lead opposite John Ortiz in ABC’s drama pilot Promised Land.

Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Michael Cuesta, Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Chusan will play Billy, a worker on the Heritage House vineyard in the Sonoma Valley. Billy dreams of one day owning the vineyard and has an immediate spark with Juana (Katya Martín), launching an intense rivalry with Billy’s brother, Carlos (Andres Velez), who is also in love with her.

Chusan joins a cast that includes Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, patriarch of the Sandoval family, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, matriarch of the Sandoval family, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Sandoval, the hardworking, highly capable general manager of the Heritage Vineyard and stepson to patriarch Joe Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Camila Sandoval, the youngest daughter of the Sandoval family, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, the eldest daughter of the Sandovals, Martín as Juana, a young immigrant who flees El Salvador along with her sister Rosa and Velez as Carlos Rincón, a young immigrant who comes to the Heritage Vineyard in search of a better life.

Lopez executive produces with Cuesta and Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group. ABC Signature is the studio.

Chusan emigrated from Ecuador at the age of three and grew up in the South Bronx. He is an Alum of Fiorello H. Laguardia, Labyrinth theater company’s 2019 intensive ensemble, and most recently the ABC Discover’s 2020 showcase last summer. Chusan is repped by Wolf Talent Group and Davien Littlefield Management.