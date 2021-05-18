‘Project Greenlight’ Revival From Issa Rae Gets Series Order At HBO Max

Project Greenlight is coming back. HBO Max has given an eight-episode series order to a new installment, from Issa Rae and Miramax Television. It is a reinvention of the critically acclaimed original Miramax and HBO docuseries.

Project Greenlight will focus on the next generation of talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film. Rae will appear in every episode as an Executive Producer, providing guidance and mentorship to the aspiring filmmakers. The finished film will then premiere on HBO Max.

“At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent, said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max. “Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.”

Project Greenlight stems from Rae’s big new overall deal for her Hoorae at WarnerMedia.

“By relaunching the iconic Project Greenlight with the brilliant Issa Rae and HBO Max, we continue our efforts to mine the Miramax library and create exciting, groundbreaking new content as well as forge opportunities for a new generation of innovative voices to be heard,” said Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television, Miramax.



Project Greenlight is produced by Rae’s Hoorae and Miramax. Issa Rae and Montrel McKay executive produce through Hoorae, along with Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky through 3 Arts Entertainment. Amanda Klein, SVP of Development, is shepherding the project for Miramax TV. Sara Rastogi serves as a co-executive producer through Hoorae.

The original Project Greenlight was created by Alex Keledjian, developed by Eli Holzman and produced by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Sean Bailey, and Chris Moore through their LivePlanet production company, along with Miramax Films. Project Greenlight first aired on HBO for two seasons from 2001-2003, before moving to Bravo for season three in 2005. The series returned in 2015 for a fourth season on HBO. It was canceled in July 2016.