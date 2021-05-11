Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Hollywood Responds To NBC’s Cancellation Of 2022 Golden Globes: “This Is A Defining Moment”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hollywood Reacts As HFPA Responds To NBC Canceling 2022 Golden Globes; Tom Cruise Returns Three Of His Globes Trophies
Read the full story

‘Prodigal Son’s Tom Payne, Bellamy Young & More React To Fox Series Cancellation: “We Did It In Style”

Prodigal Son
David Giesbrecht/Fox

The Prodigal Son family will not return for season three on  Fox. Upon hearing of the cancellation, members of the Prodigal Son cast reacted to the news, celebrating their time on the series and each other.

“What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around,” wrote lead actor Tom Payne. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last to eps! THEY ARE AMAZING.”

Prodigal Son, produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment, follows Malcolm Bright (Payne), son of Dr. Martin Whitley aka “The Surgeon” (Michael Sheen), who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. Bright has not seen his father in 10 years after joining Quantico. Now a profiler, formerly with the FBI until he was fired, Bright finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must both use Whitly’s insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons.

The series also included Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Young, who played Jessica, shared her appreciation for the series’ fans on Twitter, noting that she’s “heartbroken that we can’t keep telling this story.”

Keiko Agena, Aurora Perrineau and more reacted to the cancellation. See the Tweets below.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad