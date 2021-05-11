‘Prodigal Son’s Tom Payne, Bellamy Young & More React To Fox Series Cancellation: “We Did It In Style”

The Prodigal Son family will not return for season three on Fox. Upon hearing of the cancellation, members of the Prodigal Son cast reacted to the news, celebrating their time on the series and each other.

“What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around,” wrote lead actor Tom Payne. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last to eps! THEY ARE AMAZING.”

Prodigal Son, produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment, follows Malcolm Bright (Payne), son of Dr. Martin Whitley aka “The Surgeon” (Michael Sheen), who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. Bright has not seen his father in 10 years after joining Quantico. Now a profiler, formerly with the FBI until he was fired, Bright finds himself drawn back into constant contact with his father as he must both use Whitly’s insights to help the police solve particularly horrible crimes and battle his own inner demons.

The series also included Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Keiko Agena, Chris Fedak, Sam Sklaver, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Young, who played Jessica, shared her appreciation for the series’ fans on Twitter, noting that she’s “heartbroken that we can’t keep telling this story.”

Keiko Agena, Aurora Perrineau and more reacted to the cancellation. See the Tweets below.

What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING. 😘 #ProdigalSon — Tom Payne (@justanactor) May 11, 2021

Just wanted to pop on & say THANK YOU, wonderful #Prodigies , for sharing this adventure with us. I am, as you can imagine, heartbroken that we can't keep telling this story. We're gonna go out in STYLE tho- these last 2 eps are 🔥. Love each of you. So much. #ProdigalSon 💗❤️ — Bellamy Young (@BellamyYoung) May 11, 2021

Love you Dani. Thanks for the ride! Thanks to the crew, the cast , the fans, @FOXTV and @warnerbrostv for everything. Forever grateful for this experience pic.twitter.com/JIxzvC9iBf — Aurora Perrineau (@AuroraPerrineau) May 10, 2021