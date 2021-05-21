‘Prodigal Son’ Update: HBO Max Passes, Series Still Being Shopped To Other Outlets Post-Fox Cancellation

A major option for cancelled Fox drama series Prodigal Son is no longer on the table. I hear HBO Max has passed on the opportunity to pick up the series killer drama starring Michael Sheen and Tom Payne.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

HBO Max, whose sibling Warner Bros. TV is the lead studio on Prodigal Son and spearheading the effort to find a new home for it, was considered a logical destination as it already has streaming rights to the two existing seasons of the show. But I hear the streamer didn’t have space, and opted not to pick up a third season of Prodigal Son.

Despite the setback, I hear the studio remains hopeful as they are pursuing other potential buyers. “WBTV is shopping it as we speak,” Prodigal Son creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver told Deadline two days ago in an interview, in which they talked about the Season 2 finale and shared their ideas for a potential third season.

The duo executive produce Prodigal Son with Berlanti Prods.’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Warner Bros. TV has been successful before finding a home for a serialized drama canceled by Fox with Lucifer, which has enjoyed a strong multi-season run as a Netflix original.