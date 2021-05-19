‘Prodigal Son’ & ‘Mixed-Ish’ Farewells Among Slew Of Finales Tuesday; ‘This Is Us’ Tops Ratings, ‘NCIS’ Tops Viewers

NBC’s drama This Is Us drew a night-leading 0.8 Live+Same Day rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.73 million viewers Wednesday, topping a primetime slate that featured season finales for six shows – including series finales for ABC’s Mixed-ish and Fox’s Prodigal Son, which both were canceled last week.

Mixed-ish (0.3, 1.60M), the second of ABC’s Black-ish spinoffs along with Freeform’s Grown-ish, was steady week over week, while Prodigal Son (0.3, 1.73M, which stars Michael Sheen and included an arc this season by Catherine Zeta-Jones, touched/matched series lows in the metrics. Both had two-season runs. The latter’s production company, Warner Bros TV, is said to be shopping the series elsewhere.

Other season finales last night included ABC’s Black-ish (0.3, 1.66M; even with last week), which was renewed this month for an eighth and final season next year, and unscripted series Pooch Perfect (0.3, 2.00M), hosted by Rebel Wilson, whose fate for another season remains in limbo as it was not a part of the network’s initial pickups for the 2021-22 campaign. Pooch ticked up in viewers and was steady.

In addition, Fox’s The Resident (0.4, 2.88M) wrapped its Season 4 run, tying a series low in the demo; the network’s biggest scripted series after its 9-1-1 franchise is coming back for Season 5. ABC’s Big Sky (0.4, 2.87M) concluded its freshman run steady and will be back for a second season with a new showrunner in Elwood Reid.

CBS tied with NBC for the overall demo win in primetime last night and was tops in viewers behind NCIS (0.7, 8.32M), the night’s most-watched program, which will be moving to Monday next season. It was followed by FBI (0.7, 7.35M) and FBI: Most Wanted (0.5, 5.38M), the latter of which dipped a tenth. In addition to This Is Us, NBC had The Voice (0.5, 5.30M) at 8 p.m., down week over week, and New Amsterdam (0.4, 3.02M), which was even, at 10.

The CW’s The Flash (0.2, 690,000) and Superman & Lois (0.1, 0.72M), back from a two-month break, both hit L+SD viewer lows.