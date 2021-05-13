Prince Harry Scorches Joe Rogan Over Vaccination Remarks: “You’ve Got To Be Careful About What Comes Out Of Your Mouth”

Prince Harry has joined the chorus of backlash against Joe Rogan’s remarks about the coronavirus vaccine, arguing that the influential podcast star should have chosen his words more carefully.

Appearing on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast on Thursday, the Duke of Sussex said: “The issue is in today’s world with misinformation endemic, you’ve got to be careful about what comes out of your mouth.”

It follows Rogan’s comments last month, when he told his The Joe Rogan Experience listeners on Spotify: “If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no. If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

Rogan later clarified his remarks, explaining: “I said, ‘I believe [the vaccines are] safe,’ and I encouraged many people to take them… My parents were vaccinated. I just said, ‘I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it.’”

Prince Harry said it would have been better for Rogan to “stay out of it” and that “with a platform comes responsibility.” His intervention is notable given that he and Rogan are stablemates at Spotify, where they both have exclusive deals.

Prince Harry appeared on Armchair Expert to promote his Apple TV+ series with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, which premieres on May 21.