President Barack Obama To Make Debut Appearance On ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

James Corden has done Carpool Karaoke with his wife Michelle, but now it’s time for President Barack Obama to make an appearance on The Late Late Show.

Obama will make his debut on the CBS late-night show on Monday May 17, where he will talk with the Brit host over Zoom. Can The Prom star get a tune out of the former Commander-in-Chief

Michelle Obama appeared on the show in 2016 as well as in 2019, where she captained the U.S. team in an epic game of dodgeball against James’ U.K. team and now it’s her husband’s turn.

It marks the latest late-night appearance for 44, who has had a propensity for the genre with appearances on The Tonight Show, The Late Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Obama was the first sitting President to ever appear on late-night television when he sat down with Jay Leno on The Tonight Show.

The Late Late Show is produced by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73.