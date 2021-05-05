Prentice Penny-Janine Nabers Comedy In Works At HBO

EXCLUSIVE: As HBO’s Insecure heads into its fifth and final season, showrunner and executive producer Prentice Penny has lined up his latest project at HBO. The premium cabler has put in development a single-camera half-hour comedy from Penny and his A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment and Janine Nabers (Atlanta).

Written by Penny and Nabers, in the Untitled Prentice Penny/Janine Nabers Project, convicted felon T.R. “The Brick” Johnson who once was one of America’s most beloved athletes, grovels at the feet of America and charms his way back into our hearts.

Penny and Nabers executive produce with Chris Pollack (Upscale with Prentice Penny). Alex Soler (Queens) is co-executive producer.

Penny’s A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment is behind the upcoming late-night talk series Pause with Sam Jay, which premieres on HBO on May 21. It’s also wrapping up the Peabody Award-winning and Emmy-nominated series Insecure at HBO, which returns this fall for its fifth and final season.

A Penny For Your Thoughts also has several projects in various stages of development, including an original holiday film at Netflix that Penny will direct and co-write and two scripted series for HBO – The Untamed, an epic fantasy tale for HBO based on the culturally diverse Asunda comic book series, and the television adaptation of Martyna Majok’s stage production Queens, which tells the story of an interconnected group of immigrant women in New York City.

Nabers is a TV writer and playwright with pilots in development at Amazon (Hive) and Hulu. Additionally, Nabers is a Co-Executive Producer on FX comedy series Atlanta with writing credits on the forthcoming third and fourth seasons. She has a WGA award for her work on Watchmen.

Penny is represented by WME, Chris Pollack, and attorneys John Meigs and Adam Kaller. Nabers is represented by Viewfinder Management, WME and Mahdi Salehi at Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush & Kaller.