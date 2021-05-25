‘Powerpuff’: The CW Boss Mark Pedowitz Expands On Decision To Rework, Repilot Live-Action Reboot: “This Was Just A Miss”

While some new titles are set to premiere on The CW as part of its 2021-2022 fall slate, the anticipated Powerpuff live-action reboot did not make the cut and will be reworked and repiloted. The CW’s Mark Pedowitz expanded on the decision, noting that holding the series back will provide an opportunity to do right by it.

“The reason we do pilots is sometimes things miss, this was just a miss,” he said during The CW’s upfront press call on Tuesday. “We believe in the cast completely, we believe in Diablo and Heather, the writers… in this case, the pilot didn’t work.”

Written by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier and directed by Maggie Kiley based on the original Cartoon Network animated series created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff follows Blossom (Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Dove Cameron) and Buttercup (Yana Perreault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes. Now they’re disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crimefighting.

Pedowitz added that given the interest and popularity around the Cartoon Network original, the reboot needs to do justice to crime-fighting trio. Though he didn’t specify which specific aspects need to be reworked, he noted that the pilot’s tone “might’ve felt a little too campy.”

“You learn things and you test things out. In this case we felt let’s take a step back and go back to the drawing board because this is a powerful property, it has engaged a lot of interest and we want to get it right before we put it out,” he continued.

His comments come hours after a portion of the Powerpuff script supposedly leaked on Twitter and gained some negative attention. The leaked snippets teased the disillusioned superheroes’ sex lives, “edgy” attitudes and more. When asked to about the leaked script, Pedowitz said he could not verify whether it was legitimate as he had not seen the social media posts ahead ahead of the call.

In addition to Bennet, Cameron and Perreault, Robyn Lively, Tom Kenny, Donald Faison and Nicholas Podanny round out the cast. Powerpuff is produced by Berlanti Productions and Vita Vera Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Cody and Regnier executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Kiley. Erika Kennair produces.