‘Power Book IV: Force’: Jeremih Joins Starz Series As Recurring

Grammy-nominated artist Jeremih (Jeremy P. Felton) is set for a recurring role opposite Joseph Sikora in Power Book IV: Force, the third installment in the Power universe, from Courtney Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Lionsgate Television.



Power Book IV: Force centers around Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. Kemp and Jackson will executive produce alongside Mark Canton, and series creator and showrunner Robert Munic (Vital Signs, The Cleaner). Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.

Jeremih will play Elijah, a high-ranking member of CBI who knows how the drug game is played and isn’t afraid to bend the rules. As Jenard Sampson’s (Kris D. Lofton) closest ally, there’s nothing he won’t do to prove his loyalty to both the Sampson brothers.

In addition to Sikora, cast includes Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Isaac Keyes, Shane Harper, Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan.

Jeremih is a singer, songwriter, rapper, multi-instrumentalist, and producer from Chicago where the series is currently filming.

His 2009 hit debut single “Birthday Sex” hit #4 on US Billboard Hot 100, and his debut self-titled album reached #6 on the US Billboard 200. Over the span of his career, he’s had 21 Billboard Hot 100 hits, 4 Billboard Top 10 hits, and multiple #1 runs on Rhythmic and Urban charts. His hit song “Down On Me” sat at #1 on the Billboard Rhythmic chart for 8 weeks straight, and his feature on Wale’s song “On Chill” reached #1 on Rhythmic and Urban radio chart.

His previous TV credits include guest-starring roles on Starz’s P-Valley and Netflix’s Insecure.