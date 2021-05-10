‘Pivoting’ Comedy Starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin & Maggie Q Picked Up To Series By Fox

Fox has picked up to series Pivoting, its half-hour single-camera comedy pilot headlined by Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q. The project, written and executive produced by Liz Astrof, hails from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Warner Bros TV and Fox Entertainment.

Pivoting was the last of the produced 2020 Fox pilots whose fate had not been decided. Of the others, comedy This Country and dramas The Big Leap and The Cleaning Lady have been picked up to series, while the network passed on drama pilots Blood Relative and The Goonies-themed Film Reenactment Project.

Additionally, Fox handed orders to both of its straight-to-series dramas, which had opened writers rooms, Our Kind Of People and Monarch.

Pivoting follows three women (Coupe, Goodwin, Q) after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

The cast also includes Tommy Dewey, JT Neal and Marcello Julian Reyes.

Pivoting caps a major pivot at Fox, with four of the network’s six new series, Pivoting, The Cleaning Lady, Our Kind of People, and Monarch, headlined by female leads and the other two featuring a female co-lead. Specifically in comedy, where the vast majority of Fox’s series historically have had male protagonists, with Pivoting and Call Me Kat, which was just renewed for a second season, the network will have two half-hour series with female leads next season only for the third time in the past decade.

This marks Kapital’s second series for Fox, joining the upcoming animated comedy Housebroken. The pickup brings Kaplan’s tally to 11 series currently on the air, 10 of them through Kapital Entertainment — A Million Little Things, American Housewife and the upcoming Women of the Movement on ABC; The Neighborhood and The Unicorn on CBS; Housebroken and Pivoting on Fox, American Auto on NBC and Shining Vale on Starz, as well as The Chi on Showtime and the International Emmy-winning Delhi Crime on Netflix.

The pickup of Astrof’s Pivoting comes just three weeks after Kapital received a series order for another comedy pilot, Shining Vale at Starz, written by Liz’s brother, Jeff Astrof, from a story he wrote with Sharon Horgan.

Liz Astrof executive produces Pivoting with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. Tristram Shapeero was director/executive producer on the pilot.

Astrof was a co-executive producer and executive producer on the WBTV-produced CBS comedy series 2 Broke Girls. She recently served as co-executive producer on The Conners and consulting producer on Trial & Error. Her series credits include CBS’ The King of Queens, ABC’s Last Man Standing and Fox’s Raising Hope.

Pivoting brings back on the air three actresses who have led successful broadcast series, Happy Endings‘ Coupe, Once Upon a Time‘s Goodwin and Nikita‘s Q (She also headlined CBS’ Stalker).