‘Gangs of London’s Pippa Bennett-Warner Joins Saoirse Ronan In Tom George-Directed Murder Mystery Thriller From Searchlight Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: British actress Pippa Bennett-Warner, who currently stars in the crime series Gangs of London, is set to appear alongside Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, and David Oyelowo in the yet-to-be-titled murder mystery thriller which is set at Searchlight Pictures.

Directed by Tom George, the film is set in 1950s London, where a desperate Hollywood film producer sets out to turn a popular West End play into a film. When members of the production are murdered, world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and overzealous rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) find themselves in the midst of a puzzling whodunit within London’s glamorous Theatreland and sordid underground.

Mark Chappell penned the screenplay which is being produced by Damian Jones.

Bennett-Warner is slated to reprise her role as Shannon Dumani when Gangs of London returns for a second season. She’s also known for stints on British series Harlots and MotherFatherSon, and stars in Amazon’s upcoming psychological thriller series Chloe.

Bennett-Warner is repped Luber Roklin Entertainment and 42MP.