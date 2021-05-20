Peter Facinelli To Direct Crime Thriller ‘Headhunter’

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Facinelli has signed on to direct his third feature film Headhunter, a crime thriller distributed by The Exchange.

The film tells the story of a twisted murder who sends three detectives on a whirlwind investigation revealing dark secrets and turning everyone into a possible suspect. The Exchange, holding world sales rights, will introduce the title to buyers at the upcoming 2021 virtual Cannes Market. The film is produced by RJ Collins and Sean Lydiard and Mainstay Entertainment’s Ray Moheet and Norman Aladjem. Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick and Caddy Vanasirikul of The Exchange will exec produce. Rich Ronat penned the script.

“We are very excited to be working again with Peter again, not only is he a consummate professional and pleasant to work with, but after my buyers screened The Vanished during the Berlin Market they wanted to know what he had coming out next. To me that is a very good sign that we should be working with him again,” said O’Shea.

Facinelli had previously helmed The Vanished. He also produced The Unbreakable Boy, for which he optioned the book, bringing it to Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate.

Facinelli is repped by Mainstay Entertainment, A3 Artists, and attorney Barry Littman.