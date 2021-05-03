‘Pennyworth’ DC Series Eyes Move From Epix To HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: After two seasons on Epix, DC origin series series Pennyworth is plotting a move to HBO Max for a potential third season.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

I hear negotiations between Epix and Pennyworth producer Warner Bros. TV are still ongoing, and they involve hammering out a deal for the existing two seasons of the show, which premiered on Epix, to also be available on HBO Max. If an agreement is reached, and there is a Season 3 pickup, I hear Epix would get a second window, I hear. Reps for Epix, WBTV and HBO Max declined comment.

The development is not surprising. Pennyworth was sold to MGM-owned Epix months before WBTV parent WarnerMedia announced plans to launch its own streaming service, which became HBO Max. Existing originals on Warner Bros. TV Group’s platform DC Universe, including Harley Quinn and Titans, migrated to HBO Max, which was billed as a premium home for DC programming with an extensive upcoming slate of high-profile series such as Peacemaker, Green Lantern, Untitled Gotham City Police Department project, set in the same world as Pennyworth, and DC Superhero High.

Pennyworth, one of two ongoing original scripted series on Epix, alongside Godfather of Harlem, has not been renewed for a third season there amid the ongoing conversations about a move to HBO Max. Season 2, whose production was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, wrapped its run on the network on April 11.

The series centers on Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), who before becoming Bruce Wayne’s butler is a former British SAS soldier in his 20s who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who has not yet become Bruce’s father.

Season 2 main cast also included James Purefoy, Jason Flemyng Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram and Harriet Slater.

Pennyworth hails from Gotham duo executive producer/writer Bruno Heller and executive producer/director Danny Cannon along with Matthew Patnick. The series is based characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.