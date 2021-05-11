Peacock Pins John Cena’s ‘WWE Evil’ Series & Sets Multi-Part Joe Montana Documentary

Peacock is diving into the sporting life for a pair of new series. The NBCUniversal streamer has ordered WWE Evil, from creator/exec producer John Cena, along with a multipart docuseries about legendary quarterback Joe Montana.

WWE Evil is described as a “psychological exposé” into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history and their impact on mainstream culture. Wrestler-actor Cena is writing the project and also will narrate and exec produce.

Cena has a number of projects in the can or in the works, including playing Peacemaker in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad and the DC character’s own eponymous spinoff series at HBO Max. He also is set to star with Idris Elba in Heads of State and opposite Meredith Hagner and Lil Rel Howery in Vacation Friends and also co-hosts TBS’ Wipeout revival.

Meanwhile, the docuseries Montana (working title) will put a spotlight one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history. It will feature Montana’s firsthand account of his career from earliest days as a high school All-American to national champion at Notre Dame and ultimately becoming a four-time Super Bowl winner with the San Francisco 49ers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The series from NFL Films will feature contemporary celebrities, former teammates, coaches, and mentees giving their perspectives on what made Montana earn the nicknames “the Comeback Kid” and “Joe Cool” on and off the field.

Both series will join Peacock’s sports documentary programming that includes My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs, In Deep with Ryan Lochte, Lost Speedways and Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories and More.