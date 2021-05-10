Peacock Picks Up Documentary On ‘SNL’ Writer Jim Downey, Orders ‘Diamond Princess’ & ‘Gamer Murders’

Peacock is expanding its documentary slate, picking up Downey Wrote That (wt), a docu about influential Saturday Night Live writer Jim Downey. The NBCUniversal streaming service also has ordered original documentaries Perfect World: The Gamer Murders (wt), the true-life account of a group of international gamers who find themselves plunged into a real-life techno horror story; and Diamond Princess (wt), which chronicles the story of the Diamond Princess cruise ship which was overtaken by a surge of Covid-19 cases as the ship set sail to Southeast Asia in early 2020.

Downey Wrote That (wt) will explore the sketches, contributions, and enduring influence of Downey, one of the most impactful comedy writers in the history of SNL.



Downey Wrote That (wt) is produced by Network Entertainment in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer. Erin David, Howard Klein, Osmany Rodriguez, Andy Breckman and Susan Morrison also serve as executive producers. Eddie Michaels serves as producer.



Diamond Princess (wt) will provide a look into what the experience was like on the ship through eyewitness accounts and cell phone footage from the passengers who lived the nightmare of the Covid-19 outbreak. The documentary is produced by Matte Pictures and Goldcrest Features.

Three-part docuseries Perfect World: The Gamer Murders (wt) explores the bizarre murder mystery where an international group of gamer friends must work together to uncover a killer’s true identity in order to stop him before he kills again. Perfect World: The Gamer Murders is produced by Lusid Media. Zak Weisfeld serves as executive producer.