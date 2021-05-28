‘Peacemaker’: Freddie Stroma To Replace Chris Conrad In HBO Max’s ‘Suicide Squad’ Spinoff

EXCLUSIVE: Peacemaker is getting a new Vigilante.

Freddie Stroma, who starred as Prince Friedrich in Netflix’s Bridgerton, has replaced Chris Conrad in HBO Max’s spinoff of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad movie starring John Cena.

Stroma, who also stars in Netflix’s The Crew, will play Vigilante, otherwise known as Adrian Chase, a hand-to-hand combatant, a brilliant marksman and a master of the lariat. He was a New York City DA who sought justice in his own way as his alter ego after his wife and kids were killed by mobsters. Vigilante also has the ability to heal quickly and regenerate his body from injuries as serious as stabbings or gunshot wounds.

Conrad had originally been cast to play the character but is leaving amicably due to creative differences.

Peacemaker scored a straight-to-series eight episode order last year with The Suicide Squad director writing all episodes and directing a number of them. The show will explore the origins of the character that Cena plays in the 2021 movie.

Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The TV series, which is expected to air in early 2022, will extend the world that Gunn is creating for the feature film, which is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 6, 2021.

Stroma is repped by Industry Entertainment, Gersh, and Waring & McKenna in the UK.