PBS Acquires U.S. Rights To FilmRise, Mercury Studios’ Series ‘Icon: Music Through The Lens’

The first major group portrait of the Beatles, by Terry O'Neill during recording of 'Please Please Me' in the Abbey Road Studios backyard.

EXCLUSIVE: PBS has acquired U.S. domestic broadcast and digital rights to Icon: Music Through The Lens, a six-episode original series from FilmRise in partnership with Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios.

PBS will air the one-hour episodes as part of their summer prime-time lineup, Brooklyn-based FilmRise announced today. The series explores studio portraits, record sleeves, music magazines, live shows, exhibitions, social media, coffee table books and the fine art world, and looks at the future music photography.

FilmRise called the series “a thrill ride through the amazing world and history of music photography” charting “the fascinating lives and often crazy experiences of those who have documented popular music in images, from the earliest darkrooms to the fast-evolving digital landscapes of the present day, posing the question, ‘What makes an image iconic?’”

“FilmRise and our production partner at Mercury Studios are thrilled that the Icon documentary series will be presented to U.S. audiences on PBS. This is a comprehensive and definitive series that will appeal to all lovers of music and photography,” said FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher.

Melissa Wohl, head of sales, FilmRise negotiated the deal and Zara Frankel, director of programming and development at PBS, served as editorial lead on the program.

It was produced and directed by music director Dick Carruthers, who has worked with The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Beyonce, White Stripes, Oasis, Paul McCartney and Black Sabbath, together with series curator and music photographer Gered Mankowitz.

Musicians featured include Alice Cooper, Craig David, Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols), Ziggy Marley, Lars Ulrich, (Metallica), Zara Larsson, Stefflon Don and Dizzee Rascal. The show interviews photographers Jill Furmanovsky, Kevin Westenberg, Terry O’Neill, Kevin Cummins, Bob Gruen, Rachel Wright, Deborah Feingold, Baron Wolman, Neal Preston, Roger Sargent, Dean Chalkley, Tom Sheehan, Pooneh Ghana, Michael Zagaris, Danny Clinch, Rankin and Mick Rock.