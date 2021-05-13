Focus Features Sets Autumn Release For Paul Schrader’s ‘The Card Counter’

Focus Features has set Sept. 10 for the Paul Schrader’s revenge thriller The Card Counter.

The new movie from the original screenplay Oscar nominee of First Reformed follows Tell (Oscar Isaac), a guy who just wants to play cards. His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk (Tye Sheridan), a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel (Willem Dafoe). Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk. But keeping Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past.

Emmy Award winner Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) also stars in the Schrader written and directed title.

Producers are Braxton Pope (The Trust, City of Gold), Lauren Mann (Swiss Army Man), and David Wulf (The Night Clerk, Inheritance) with EP Martin Scorsese. Other EPs include William Olsson, Lee Broda, Ruben Islas and Stanley Preschutti. This marks the fifth collaboration between Schrader and Scorsese who previously worked together on Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ and Bringing Out the Dead.