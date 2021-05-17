Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin’s Music History Documentary Series ‘McCartney 3,2,1’ Heads To Hulu

Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin’s documentary series examining the former Beatles’ musical history has landed at Hulu.

Six-part series McCartney 3,2,1 will launch on the streamer on July 16. Deadline first broke the news that McCartney and Rubin were working together on a doc series in December.

In the series, McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one-on-one with music producer Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the 1970s arena rock of Wings, and his 50-plus years as a solo artist. The intimate conversation will cover songwriting, influences and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs.

Since writing his first song at the age of 14, McCartney has received 18 Grammys, and in 1997 was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to music. His most recent album, McCartney III, was No. 1 in the U.K. Official Charts, as well as No. 1 on the US Billboard Top Album Sales chart upon release in December 2020.

Related Story Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin Teaming On 6-Part Docuseries; First Time Original Masters Have Left Abbey Road Studio

Rubin continues to co-produce and host the podcast series Broken Record with Malcolm Gladwell. He recently produced the Grammy-winning record The New Abnormal with The Strokes.

The series is executive produced by McCartney, Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, with Leila Mattimore serving as co-executive producer. McCartney 3,2,1 is directed by Emmy Award-winning Zachary Heinzerling.

Endeavor Content serves as the studio, producing alongside MPL Communications Inc., Shangri-La, Film 45, Kennedy Marshall and Diamond Docs.

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work – more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honor that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”