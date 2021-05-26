Parker Posey Joins Michael Peterson Limited Series ‘The Staircase’ At HBO Max

Parker Posey is set to star alongside Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche and Rosemarie DeWitt in The Staircase, HBO Max’s limited series drama adaptation based on the true-crime docuseries.

The eight-episode series from Christine director Antonio Campos and American Crime Story writer Maggie Cohn explores the life of Michael Peterson (Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Collette).

Posey will play Freda Black, assistant district attorney and prosecutor in the Peterson case.

The series is based on the docuseries and various books and reports on the case of Michael Peterson, who was convicted in 2003 of murdering Kathleen two years earlier. The charge was reduced to manslaughter in 2017, and Peterson subsequently was released from prison. He had claimed his wife died after falling down the stairs at their home after consuming alcohol and Valium, but an autopsy concluded she died from multiple injuries, including blows to the back of her head with a blunt object.

Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s docuseries premiered in 2004 and was released on Netflix as a 13-episode series in 2018.



The Staircase is written and executive produced by Campos and Cohn, who also serve as showrunners. The series is a co-production between HBO Max and Annapurna TV.

On television, Posey was most recently seen as Dr. Harris in Netflix’s Lost in Space and guest-starring in Hulu’s High Fidelity. On the big screen, she recently starred in Hernan Jimenez’s comedy feature Elsewhere alongside Aden Young, Ken Jeong, Jackie Weaver and Beau Bridges. Posey is repped by Gersh.