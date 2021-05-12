Paris Hilton & JoJo Siwa Docuseries Land At Peacock As NBC’s Ed Helms & Randall Park Hybrid Format ‘True Story’ Moves To Streamer

Paris Hilton and pop superstar JoJo Siwa are heading to Peacock with new docuseries.

They will be joined by True Story, a U.S. remake of Australian unscripted comedy format with Ed Helms and Randall Park, which was previously set up at NBC.

Hilton, who recently launched her own production company and signed an overall deal with Warner Bros, is starring in 13-part series Paris In Love (w/t).

The series will see Hilton, who starred in The Simple Life, one of the first reality docuseries and last year’s YouTube Originals doc This Is Paris, document her life as she prepares to marry venture capitalist Carter Reum. The series will cover everything from bridal dress shopping and choosing the venue to designing her dream destination wedding and participating in a bachelorette party.

Paris In Love is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures and Slivington Manor Entertainment and will be exec produced by Hilton and Bruce Gersh. Hilton is repped by UTA.

The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution (w/t) will follow tween pop star JoJo Siwa and her momager Jessalynn Siwa as they create and launch a brand new group that they hope will become pop music’s next big sensation.

Mom Jess has searched the country for the most talented kids, and through a series of competitions and performances, she will determine the members of their new pop group. With Jess as the manager and JoJo as the choreographer and mentor, Team Siwa will put to use all of their expertise to put together the group.

The series was developed by Bryan Stinson of Stinson Media and Jessalynn Siwa of Team Siwa. and is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Brian McCarthy and Sean Rankine serving as executive producers alongside Bryan Stinson, Jessalynn Siwa, JoJo Siwa and Caryn Sterling.

Paris In Love and The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution both come from Rod Aissa, EVP, Unscripted, Documentary & Lifestyle, who oversees the reality and docusoap side of things across NBCUniversal.

Finally, True Story, co-hosted by The Office and Rutherford Falls star Ed Helms and Fresh Off the Boat’s Randall Park, is moving from NBC to Peacock.

The series is based on Australian format True Story with Hamish & Andy and has been described as Drunk History-esque. The six-episode series will see the actors sit down with everyday Americans to share their most extraordinary and unbelievably true stories for the first time. These stories will then be brought to life by a cast of comedians and actors with dramatized re-enactments. Each episode will feature two stories and they will span wildly different subjects from romantic comedies to coming-of-age transformations to thrilling, period-based heists.

True Story is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Pacific Electric Picture Co. and Universal Television Alternative Studio and exec produced by Tim Bartley, Hamish Blake, Andy Lee, Ryan Shelton, Ed Helms, Mike Falbo, Randall Park and Tracey Baird, who will also serve as showrunner.

True Story comes from NBCUniversal EVP, Unscripted Jenny Groom’s division.