‘Parasite’ Filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho Helming Korean Animated Deep Sea Adventure

Bong Joon-Ho, the Oscar-winning Korean director behind Parasite, will helm a feature animation about humans and deep-sea creatures.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that the filmmaker has been working on the project since 2018 and finished the screenplay in January. Pic is being produced by local tech company and producer 4th Creative Party.

The same report also stated that the director is currently working on the screenplay for an English-language film that is expected to be produced before the animation. He is also an executive producer on the planned Parasite TV series on HBO Max.

The industry is eagerly awaiting Bong Joon-Ho’s next directorial effort after the remarkable critical and box office success of Parasite. He will also be busy this year with jury duty at the 2021 Venice Film Festival, at which he will be president, while he is also producing immigration drama Sea Fog at Participant Media, with Matt Palmer helming.