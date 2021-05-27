Paramount+ Eyes Content Creation Restructuring As Nicole Clemens Is Poised For Top Programming Job

UPDATED: Deadline earlier today broke the news that Julie McNamara is leaving her post as EVP and Head of Programming for Paramount+.

In his company memo announcing McNamara’s exit, Tom Ryan, ViacomCBS’ President & CEO, Streaming, didn’t name an interim replacement and did not address when a replacement would be named. Instead, he said, “I’ll have more to share in the coming weeks on our content structure and look forward to sharing further details about how we will continue to bring the best content from across ViacomCBS to Paramount+.”

Nicole Clemens Michael Becker/FX

The wording hinted that the structure of how content is developed for the streamer likely will change. I hear no plan for a potential realignment had been presented to McNamara whose decision to depart was not related to her role possibly shifting, sources said. I hear it came over a lack of clarity on the decision-making process at the streamer, including greenlight which sources described as somewhat chaotic. Currently, there are multiple paths to make major programming decisions for Paramount+, including through ViacomCBS’ Creative Council, which features top executives from across the portfolio.

Related Story Julie McNamara Exits As Paramount+ Head Of Programming

Paramount Television President Nicole Clemens is in talks for that new position, which will include some of Clemens’ responsibilities, sources said. A rep for Paramount+ had no comment.

The Feb. 24 ViacomCBS Streaming Event, which unveiled Paramount+, resembled the Disney Company’s Disney+ presentations where each label/group producing content for the streamer had their own section. For ViacomCBS, those are CBS Studios, Paramount Television, Nickelodeon, BET and MTV Networks. I hear there is a possibility for the new Paramount+ structure to be more decentralized with each supplier responsible for the development of their own content for the streamer.

However, I hear no structure has been set in stone and the plan is still evolving.

Clemens’ move to the new position raises questions about the future of Paramount Television. Since Viacom and CBS announced they would merge, there has been speculation that CBS Studios may absorb Paramount TV, a division of Paramount Pictures. A year and a half after the merger was completed, that still has not happened, and I have seen no indications that a consolidation is imminent. However, many industry insiders speculate that such an integration might be inevitable in the long run.

Former ICM agent Clemens held a top programming post at FX before moving to Anonymous Content. She took over Paramount TV in 2018.

Deadline reached out to Paramount+ for comment on Clemens earlier today. The news of her negotiations subsequently was reported by Variety.