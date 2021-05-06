‘Paper Girls’: Ali Wong Joins Brian K. Vaughan’s Amazon Graphic Novel Series Adaptation

Always Be My Maybe star and Baby Cobra comedian Ali Wong will join Amazon’s Paper Girls series, based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s graphic novel, from Amazon Studios, Legendary TV and Plan B.

She will join series leads Sofia Rosinksy, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet and Fina Strazza. Stephany Folsom and Christopher C. Rogers will co-showrun. Vaughan, Chiang, Plan B, Christopher Cantwell and the showrunners will serve as executive producers for the series, which is set to film in Chicago this year.

Paper Girls follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future — they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate.

Wong will play Adult Erin, the woman twelve-year-old Erin Tieng (Nelet) grows up to become. When the two Erins finally come face-to-face, they are forced to confront the gap between their childhood hopes, dreams, ambitions and the reality of their grown-up life.



Paper Girls is produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers will serve as executive producers. Folsom and Rogers will co-showrun. The project is part of Vaughan’s overall deal with Legendary.

Wong, who wrote for ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat, made a splash with her Netflix comedy specials Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The actress, who also appeared in Breaking In and Black Box, starred alongside Randall Park in the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe, which she also wrote and produced. The author of the New York Times bestseller Dear Girls currently lends her voice to Bertie on Tuca and Bertie, which will make its season two premiere on Adult Swim. Deadline learned exclusively that she is set to star in Lee Sung Jin and A24’s series Beef alongside Minari star Steven Yeun.

She is repped by United Talent Agency and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P.