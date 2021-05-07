‘Pam & Tommy’: First Photos Of Lily James & Sebastian Stan As Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee In Hulu Limited Series

We’re getting the first look at Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in Hulu’s upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy.

Written and executive produced by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, the eight-episode comedic limited series tells the true story of the release of the first-ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

As Deadline’s Justin Kroll previously reported, while the tape will play a major part in the series, the story will also focus on their relationship going back to their whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995. The leaked VHS tape turned into quite the legal dispute, with Anderson suing the video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group. Ultimately, the Lees entered into a confidential settlement deal with IEG. Thereafter, the company began making the tape available to subscribers to its websites again, resulting in triple the normal traffic.

Seth Rogen also stars as the man who stole the tape. Cast includes Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

Craig Gillespie directs. Siegel and DeVincentis executive produce with Point Grey (Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee), Annapurna (Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug), Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco and Dylan Sellers.

Here are the first photos:

Sebastian Stan and Lily James in Hulu’s limited series “Pam & Tommy” Hulu