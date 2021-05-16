750-Acre Palisades Fire Sparks Mandatory Evacuations Near Topanga Canyon Boulevard

A Pacific Palisades brush fire left 750 acres scorched on Saturday, forcing evacuations in multiple areas.

Thus far, an evacuation has been ordered for residents east of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, between the Community House and View Ridge Road. The area north of Entrada, south of Oakwood Drive and east of the Henry Ridge Motorway is also under mandatory evacuation.

Ignited on Friday around 10 p.m., near Michael Lane and Palisades Court, the fire is suspected to be the product of arson. It was exacerbated by wind gusts coming from the south-southwest direction at 15-22 mph, per the National Weather Service.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard is currently closed, between Mulholland Drive and the PCH, due to firefighting activity. Air tankers, however, have been suspended for the night, due to poor visibility.

As of the 7 o’clock hour, there is zero containment of the fire, per the LAFD’s Margaret Stewart, who noted that the terrain involved is steep and extremely difficult to navigate. The Los Angeles Fire Department recommends that large animals be evacuated to Pierce College in Woodland Hills.

City News Service contributed to this report.