Paley Center Series On Media’s Role In Combating Anti-Semitism Launches Today

The Paley Center for Media on Wednesday is launching the first program in a quarterly series focused on the media’s role in combating anti-Semitism. The conversations, which come amid the recent heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East, are designed to increase the public’s understanding and awareness of the prejudice, exploring what antisemitism is, how to identify it, and what can be done about it.

The conversation, titled “PaleyImpact: Media’s Role in Identifying, Explaining, and Combating Antisemitism,” arrives today at 10 a.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on the Paley Center’s YouTube Channel. It will feature Amy Bressman, president of UJA-Federation of New York; Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Simon Wiesenthal Center Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action; Holly Huffnagle, U.S. Director for Combating Antisemitism, American Jewish Committee; Brad Meltzer, author and historian; and Mark Wilf, chair of the Board of Trustees for Jewish Federations of North America.

The discussion will be moderated by ABC News chief business, tech and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis.

“This PaleyImpact series will explore how the media, in all of its forms, can help combat the alarming rise in cases of antisemitism and hateful prejudice throughout the world,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. “We thank our panelists for coming together to share their personal thoughts and experiences. The Paley Center for Media is deeply grateful to its supporters, Shari Redstone, and Aryeh and Elana Bourkoff, who have made these events possible at a time when injustice and discrimination are at the forefront of the nation’s conscience.”

PaleyImpact programs explore how media influences attitudes, behaviors, and actions and shapes public discourse on critical social issues. Most recently, the Paley Center hosted a panel discussing how media can help stop the spread of anti-Asian and anti-Asian American hatein an event that included In the Heights helmer Jon M. Chu, Olivia Munn, Ken Jeong, Eddie Huang, Charles Yu, Fox Business’s Susan Li and Jeremy Lin.