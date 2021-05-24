‘Painkiller’ Star Jordan Calloway Reacts To ‘Black Lightning’ Spinoff Not Moving Forward At The CW: “Let’s Rip That Band-Aid Off”

Black Lightning‘s Jordan Calloway broke the news to his fans that his Painkiller spinoff will not be moving forward at The CW as it defines its 2021 fall schedule. Shorty after The CW revealed what is and isn’t in the works, Calloway spoke fans and followers via Instagram TV.

“Painkiller will not be going forward, so let’s rip that band-aid off now,” he said.

In addition to the Black Lightning spinoff, nun dramedy Our Ladies of Brooklyn will not move forward at The CW.

The spinoff would have seen Calloway reprise his role as the titular character while Black Lightning showrunner Salim Akil will write, exec produce and direct. Set to join the cast were Sibongile Mlambo, Alexander Hodge and James Roch. The planted pilot spinoff aired as the seventh episode of Black Lightning’s fourth season.

In his IGTV post, Calloway thanked fans, cast members, supporters, and The CW and WarnerMedia for “affording me the opportunity to even do a spinoff.”

“Doing this project has been nothing less than a blessing. I can’t put into words how grateful I am – from the experiences I’ve learned to the relationships i’ve made,” he continued. “It’s been a blast, it’s been phenomenal.”

As he encourages his audience to “lay this character to rest” and look forward to the next chapter of his career, Calloway implores the audience to tune into the Black Lightning season finale.

See his post below.