‘Paddington 2’ No Longer Perfect On Rotten Tomatoes After Negative Review

The backstory: Orson Welles’ 1941 classic Citizen Kane was once the 100% rated champion of Rotten Tomatoes. However, some crank added a negative review from 80 years ago, lowering its score to 99% on the website.

That made Paddington 2 the most positively reviewed film, with 245 reviewers praising it. But now, Paddington 2 has also had a negative review added, lowering it from a perfect 100%.

The assassin of its reputation was critic Eddie Harrison of film-authority.com who gave the film a 2 out of 5. Harrison’s take: “This is not my Paddington Bear, but a sinister, malevolent imposter who should be shot into space, or nuked from space at the first opportunity. Over-confident, snide and sullen, this manky-looking bear bears little relation to the classic character, and viewers should be warned; this ain’t yo mamma’s Paddington bear, and it won’t be yours either. Maybe if you’ve never seen the tv show and don’t know any better, this’ll work, but long-term Paddington fans will find this too much to bear.”

Harrison claimed his take was not new, saying he panned the film on a BBC Radio segment when it was released. No one has found that 2017 review.