‘Paddington 2’ No Longer Perfect On Rotten Tomatoes After Negative Review

Paddington 2
Warner Bros Pictures
How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a thankless critic. While no one will compare the 2017 comedy Paddington 2 to Shakespeare’s King Lear, the film recently suffered its own version of the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, as its Rotten Tomatoes rating was dinged by a lone negative critic crying in the wilderness.

The backstory: Orson Welles’ 1941 classic Citizen Kane was once the 100% rated champion of Rotten Tomatoes. However, some crank added a negative review from 80 years ago, lowering its score to 99% on the website.

That made Paddington 2 the most positively reviewed film, with 245 reviewers praising it. But now, Paddington 2 has also had a negative review added, lowering it from a perfect 100%.

Harrison claimed his take was not new, saying he panned the film on a BBC Radio segment when it was released. No one has found that 2017 review.

The demotion of Paddington 2 leaves the drama Leave No Trace as the new #1 at 100% with 238 ratings. Directed by Debra Granik and starring Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie, the film was a Sundance hit back in 2018.

