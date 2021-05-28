‘Paddington 2’ No Longer Perfect On Rotten Tomatoes After Negative Review

The backstory: Orson Welles’ 1941 classic Citizen Kane was once the 100% rated champion of Rotten Tomatoes. However, some crank added a negative review from 80 years ago, lowering its score to 99% on the website.
That made Paddington 2 the most positively reviewed film, with 245 reviewers praising it. But now, Paddington 2 has also had a negative review added, lowering it from a perfect 100%.
Harrison claimed his take was not new, saying he panned the film on a BBC Radio segment when it was released. No one has found that 2017 review.
The demotion of Paddington 2 leaves the drama Leave No Trace as the new #1 at 100% with 238 ratings. Directed by Debra Granik and starring Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie, the film was a Sundance hit back in 2018.
