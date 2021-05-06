Owen Wilson To Star in ‘Secret Headquarters’ For Paramount And Bruckheimer Films

EXCLUSIVE: With his new Marvel series Loki set to bow next month, Owen Wilson looks to have found his next feature film. He is set to star in Paramount’s Secret Headquarters, with Project Power directing duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. Jerry Bruckheimer will produce.

Joost & Schulman & Josh Koenigsberg are writing the current draft. The story is from an original screenplay by Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok, The Mandalorian), who was the sole previous writer on the project. Chad Oman is also producing for Bruckheimer Films.

The film is a high-concept family action movie about a kid who discovers the secret headquarters of the world’s most powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack. Details behind who Wilson would be playing are unknown.

Best known for his comedic performances in Wedding Crashers and Shanghai Noon, Wilson will try his hand in the MCU as he is set to co-star opposite Tom Hiddleston in Marvel’s Loki. Disney just announced that the premiere date has moved up two days to June 9 on Disney+. On the film side, he can be seen next opposite Jennifer Lopez in the Universal rom-com Marry Me as well as Wes Anderson’s next film The French Dispatch. He is currently filming Paint.

He is repped by UTA and Bob Wallerstein.