OutFest Launching OutFronts To Highlight LGBTQ+ TV And Streaming Series

Outfest is launching The OutFronts, a five-day virtual festival that is designed to connect fans with the best in queer episodic television, setting a lineup that includes talent from shows like VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, HBO Max’s It’s a Sin, OWN’s David Makes Man, Freeform’s Everything’s Gonna Be Okay and Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q.

The inaugural event will kick off Pride month and run June 4-8 on the OutFest Now streaming app. It will offer both free-to-view panel discussions and exclusive members-only premieres including sneak-preview episodes of some shows.

The presentations aim to highlight the diverse representation of LGBTQ+ characters on screen as queer and trans representation continues to increase across TV and movies.

“Outfest has had a tradition of being a place where the networks have come to premiere and discuss their queer stories on network and streaming television – from Ugly Betty, Brothers and Sisters, Glee, Transparent, Love Victor, The Twenties, David Makes Man and more, Outfest executive director Damien S. Navarro said. “We are now in an incredible place in television with LGBTQ content and overwhelming fan support. I remember when it wasn’t too long ago that the only place to go for cutting-edge queer stories and content would be in cinema and independent films. More often now it’s on television, streaming and digital content, making it much more accessible to various audiences. Instead of fitting these shows into one of our film festivals, we recognized that fans should have the opportunity to come together and celebrate these stories as well as our filmmakers, alumni, and industry partners.”

Notable events also include “The CW’s LGBTQ Superhero Panel” featuring Batwoman‘s Javicia Leslie and Supergirl’s Chyler Leigh and Nicole Maines; a discussion with talent from Twenties, Oval and All the Queens Men talent to discuss representation of Black LGBTQ+ characters on TV; and a talk with Noah’s Arc creator Patrik-Ian Polk and star Darryl Stephens about the landmark Logo series and last year’s reunion episode.

A special panel, “Being Out In Television,” features Paris Barclay (director/producer, Station 19), Jake Borelli (Grey’s Anatomy), Ronen Rubinstein (9-1-1: Lone Star) and Gina Yashere (Bob Hearts Abishola).

