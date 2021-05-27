‘Our Kind Of People’: Newcomer Alana Bright To Co-Star In Fox Drama Series

Newcomer Alana Bright is set as a lead opposite Yaya DaCosta and Morris Chestnut in Fox drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist (Star, Mixed-ish) and executive producer Lee Daniels (Empire, Star).

Written by Gist inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s provocative, critically praised book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years. Our Kind of People follows strong-willed single mom Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that will turn her world upside-down and shake up this community forever.

Bright will play Nikki Vaughn, the 17-year-old daughter and only child of Angela Vaughn. A passionate artist with a gift for spoken-word poetry, Nikki is bold and fearless. She stands up for what she believes and has a strong sense of security in who she is. The recent death of her grandmother has sent her spiraling, but as she starts to form new friendships in Oak Bluffs, she starts to gain her footing again.

A co-production between 20th Television and Fox Entertainment, Our Kind of People is executive produced by Gist and Claire Brown via The Gist of It Productions; Daniels and Marc Velez via Lee Daniels Entertainment; Pam Williams; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Rodney Ferrell via Propagate; and Montrel McKay.

Our Kind of People marks Bright’s professional acting debut. She was one of the featured performers in the HBO Max documentary Homeschool Musical. Bright is repped by Paradigm.

