Oscar-Winning ‘Free Solo’ Helmers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin Align With Stept Studios

Oscar-winning Free Solo directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin have joined the commercial roster of Stept Studios for U.S. representation.

This follows a project for Panerai, with Chin serving as the luxury watch’s brand ambassador. Stept director and founder Nick Martini directed an intimate short film highlighting Chin’s fearless life as a filmmaker and adventurer. The two continued working together on additional projects including the launch campaign for the Ford Bronco and Powder Hounds for Samsung, which Chin shot on the Galaxy S20.

“We are excited to formalize our relationship with the Stept team — over the last several years they have become one of the most inventive storytellers in the brand space. We’re looking forward to working with them to bring new stories and worlds to life,” said Chai and Chin.

Stept founders Nick Martini, Alex Martini and Cam Riley have known Chin since their early days touring the world as professional athletes, with Nick Martini and Chin sharing The North Face as a brand sponsor. Since that time, they have collaborated on projects for brands such as Ford, Panerai, Samsung and Got Milk.

“I’ve been lucky enough to travel and shoot with Jimmy a lot over the past decade,” says Nick Martini, Stept Studios founder-CEO-drector. “In recent years, our relationship has grown stronger through collaboration on countless brand projects, and the timing felt right to partner with both Chai and Jimmy in a more meaningful way. Global audiences have recognized their strong perspective as filmmakers, and we are excited to showcase their talents in the US advertising market. Their eye for sharing exceptional human stories is second to none, and the Stept team is charged up to find ambitious projects to tackle alongside them.”