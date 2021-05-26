Oprah Winfrey & Prince Harry To Host ‘The Me You Can’t See’ Follow-Up Town Hall Conversation On Apple

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are following up their mental health documentary series The Me You Can’t See with a town hall-style conversation special.

Apple TV+ will air The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, with series participants and experts, from May 28. The special will feature subjects and advisers from the five-part series, which launched on the streamer on May 21.

The pair will reunite with those who appeared in the series for a conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here. As the subjects offer further insight into their stories, experts share their guidance for continuing the global conversation.

The discussion, which is available for free, features Glenn Close, Mental Health Advocate and Speaker Zak Williams, and Author and OnTrack NY Peer Counselor Ambar Martinez, along with all members of The Me You Can’t See Advisory Board.

The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward is produced by Harpo Productions. The executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery as well as Winfrey and Prince Harry.

The Me You Can’t See, which was directed by Asif Kapadia and Dawn Porter, featured the likes of Close, Lady Gaga, Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, Rashad Armstead and basketball stars DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway.

The Prince made headlines with the special, talking about his memories of his mother, particularly how she drove him and his brother William away from the paparazzi, and the experience of her funeral.

Apple sources said the series has been the most-watched program worldwide on AppleTV+ since premiering and that it drew 25% new viewers to the service and a more than 40% increase in average weekend viewership in the UK.