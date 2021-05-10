Oprah, Prince Harry Documentary Series ‘The Me You Can’t See’ Premieres May 21 On Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced that The Me You Can’t See, a multi-part documentary series from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being, will premiere on May 21.

Oprah and the Duke of Sussex will host discussions on the Apple doc-series about mental health with a variety of high-profile guests while also opening about their personal struggles. The featured guest slate includes singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan among others.

The conversations will attempt to destigmatize the highly misunderstood subject of mental health and empower viewers at home. The producers partnered with experts and organizations around the world to shed light on different pathways to treatment.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” Oprah said. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels—and is—very personal,” Prince Harry said. “Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

The Me You Can’t See is co-created and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry. It is also executive produced by Harpo Productions’ Terry Wood and Catherine Cyr, along with RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Alex Browne serving as showrunner. The series will be directed and executive produced Emmy-nominated Dawn Porter and Oscar-nominated Asif Kapadia. The series is produced by Jen Isaacson and Nell Constantinople.