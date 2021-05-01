Skip to main content
Cher, Viola Davis, Michael McKean, Bradley Whitford & More Pay Tribute To “Brilliant, Strong, Hilarious” Olympia Dukakis

Refresh for updates… After the death of Olympia Dukakis was announced on Saturday, social media reactions from former collaborators and Hollywood admirers began pouring in.

Actress, singer and TV personality Cher shared her memories from the set of Moonstruck, in which she played Dukakis’ daughter. “Even Though Her part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We [laughed] all the time…I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago,” she tweeted. “Rip Dear One.”

Oscar winner Viola Davis, who starred with Dukakis in 1998 film The Pentagon Wars, remembered her as “the consummate actor” and “a joy to work with.”

Better Call Saul‘s Michael McKean called her a “great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre,” also noting that “she was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor.”
Also chiming in was actor Bradley Whitford, who described Dukakis as a “brilliant, strong, hilarious soul. An actor’s actor.”
The Oscar-winning star of MoonstruckLook Who’s Talking and Mr. Holland‘s Opus passed away today at her home in New York City. She was 89.

