Cher, Viola Davis, Michael McKean, Bradley Whitford & More Pay Tribute To “Brilliant, Strong, Hilarious” Olympia Dukakis

Refresh for updates… After the death of Olympia Dukakis was announced on Saturday, social media reactions from former collaborators and Hollywood admirers began pouring in.

Actress, singer and TV personality Cher shared her memories from the set of Moonstruck, in which she played Dukakis’ daughter. “Even Though Her part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We [laughed] all the time…I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago,” she tweeted. “Rip Dear One.”

Oscar winner Viola Davis, who starred with Dukakis in 1998 film The Pentagon Wars, remembered her as “the consummate actor” and “a joy to work with.”

Olympia Dukakis’ Film & TV Career: A Photo Gallery

Better Call Saul ‘s Michael McKean called her a “great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre,” also noting that “she was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor.”

Also chiming in was actor Bradley Whitford , who described Dukakis as a “brilliant, strong, hilarious soul. An actor’s actor.”

The Oscar-winning star of Moonstruck, Look Who’s Talking and Mr. Holland‘s Opus passed away today at her home in New York City. She was 89.

Deadline will share more reactions as they come in…

Olympia Dukakis Was an Amazing,Academy Award Winning Actress.Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was

That Of a Suffering Wife, We😂ALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her”Handsome Talented,Husband”.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One pic.twitter.com/RcCZaeKFmz — Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021

RIP Olympia Dukakis…the consummate actor. You made all around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Rest well. "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest".💛💛💛https://t.co/9uC2Ld4rTU — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis was a great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre. She was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor. 1/2 — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021

She would tell us: don't forget that the reason you wanted to do this was that it looked like fun. And it is. Amid the sweat and the angst, don't forget the fun. Rest in peace, Olympia. 2/2 https://t.co/8kMGEvgdGQ — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021

Brilliant, strong, hilarious soul. An actor’s actor. Rest In Peace Olympia Dukakis. https://t.co/4ZAwcBBd2O — (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 1, 2021

RIP to my old Montclair neighbor, beautiful artist and co-founder of the Whole Theater company, Olympia Dukakis. pic.twitter.com/YQOLCz4hj4 — Alex Winter (@Winter) May 1, 2021

Thank U for so many timeless movie moments Olympia Dukakis🎬💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 1, 2021

Everyone on #TalesoftheCity set had a wild story about Olympia Dukakis. In prep to play Anna Madrigal, I watched everything she’d done on screen, and read her books. Sensitive, sassy, in love with her craft, full of wry humor and sharp intelligence. A broad for the ages. 💔 pic.twitter.com/lTlxgAWL8P — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) May 1, 2021

So very sad to hear this. Olympia Dukakis, such a wonderful actress & beautiful person. #RIP https://t.co/wr0uy38oFe — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) May 1, 2021

RIP Olympia Dukakis, a wonderful actress, a delightful person and a legend in the theater community. She won an Oscar for Moonstruck, and audiences cherished her take-no-prisoners turn in Steel Magnolias. I worked with her on the movie of my play Jeffrey and she was bliss pic.twitter.com/Kz9c85nnaX — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) May 1, 2021

Heartbreaking that we'll never see a new performance by the brilliant Olympia Dukakis. RIP. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 1, 2021

RIP Olympia Dukakis — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) May 1, 2021

Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humor and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in "Steel Magnolias" "Tales of the City" and "Moonstruck," for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/TLuNTx32PI — The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 1, 2021

We’re so sorry to hear about the passing of Olympia Dukakis. She was a legend, an actor’s actor, and a valued trustee. We were blessed to have her on the Geary stage as well as in A.C.T. classrooms. Our love is with her family. (Photos from A Mother, Hecuba, and Vigil) pic.twitter.com/idvd7Uu1Yg — American Conservatory Theater (@ACTSanFrancisco) May 1, 2021