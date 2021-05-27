‘Now and Then’: Rosie Perez, Marina de Tavira, José María Yazpik, More Join Apple’s Bilingual Thriller

Apple TV+ has set a stellar ensemble cast for its bilingual thriller Now and Then, a drama that will be shot in Spanish and English. Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant, Birds of Prey), Marina de Tavira (Roma), José María Yazpik (Narcos: Mexico), Maribel Verdú (Y tu mamá también, Pan’s Labyrinth), Manolo Cardona (Who Killed Sara?), Soledad Villamil (The Secret in their Eyes) and Željko Ivanek (Madam Secretary, Damages) will star in the series that hails from Bambú Producciones and creators Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira, the team behind the Spanish series Velvet, Cable Girls and Gran Hotel. Gideon Raff (The Spy, Homeland) will executive produce and direct the first two episodes.

Set in Miami, Now and Then explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

De Tavira will play Ana, a smart and ambitious woman who put her political career on hold to support her husband’s.

Perez is Flora, a talented detective obsessed with an unresolved case from 20 years ago, who will stop at nothing to discover the truth.

Yazpik portrays Pedro, a complex politician married to Ana, he feels entangled in a life that doesn’t belong to him.

Verdu plays Sofia, a strong self-made lawyer who’s life took an unexpected turn 20 years ago and is now hiding too many secrets.

Cardona portrays Marcos, a passionate surgeon who sacrificed his dreams for his family and friends.

Villamil is Daniela, an introspective artist who constantly struggles to overcome a traumatic event from her past.

Ivanek plays Sullivan, seasoned detective who keeps his partner Flora from getting into too much trouble, always operates based on evidence and logic.

The series will be written by Neira and Campos with their team. Campos and Fernández-Valdés will serve as showrunners. Bambú Producciones will produce for Apple TV+.

De Tavira is repped by UTA, Jerryml & Ruth Franco Talent. Perez is repped by Innovative and Silver Lining Entertainment. Yazpik is repped by Manager Carlos Meza Yazpik. Verdú is repped by Trini Solano. Cardona is repped by D2 Management. Villamil is repped by Iván Posse Molina. Ivanek is repped by SMS Talent.