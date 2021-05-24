EXCLUSIVE: “I try to think big!’ says Tura Satana’s Varla in Russ Meyer’s cult classic Faster Pussycat, Kill! Kill! and that’s exactly what Norman Reedus and AMC Studios plan to do, literally.

The Walking Dead star’s bigbaldhead production company and AMC Studios are developing a small screen series version of the Satana, Lori Williams, Susan Bernard, Paul Trina, Haji and Stuart Lancaster-led flick, I’ve learned.

The project has the full backing of the Meyer estate

Still in the very early stages, the project is under the two-year first-look deal that Reedus and his banner inked with the studio back in September last year. Utilizing the 1965 movie tale of a trio of badass go-go dancers on a cash-fueled rampage through the dessert, Faster Pussycat the TV show aims to pay homage to the original but also go beyond the fast cars and karate kicks to center in on a strong of strong female characters and overturning of cultural norms that was deeper in the bones of the movie.

Long praised to high Heaven by the likes of John Waters and others, Faster Pussycat was a flop on almost all levels upon its release back in the LBJ era.

In more recent decades, that critical opinion has spun almost right around and has become touted as Beyond the Valley of the Dolls directors Meyer’s crowning cinematic achievement – in no small part due to the agency that his almost always large breasted female characters have and act on in Faster Pussycat and later pictures

“I’ve been watching Russ Myers’ film since I was a kid, wearing my Faster Pussycat, Kill Kill! shirt to school,” Reedus told Deadline today. “It’s safe to say I’m beyond inspired by Russ’ style of filmmaking and I am over the moon excited for the opportunity to reimagine this story for the modern world,” the TWD star added of the much sought-after IP.

As his transitions from TWD next year to the Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride-played Carol Peletier spinoff in 2023, Reedus will serve as executive producer on the Faster Pussycat series. The Ride mainmain will be joined in that capacity by bigbaldhead’s JoAnne Colonna, and Amanda Verdon, As well, Janice Cowart, sole Trustee of the Russ Meyer Charitable Trust, will be an EP on the series.

The Trust has operated RM Films International since Meyer’s death in 2004 at the age of 82.

“I hit it off with bigbaldhead right away,” Cowart says of the collaboration. “I am convinced this team is special and can be entrusted to honor Russ Meyer’s iconic film. I am more than excited to collaborate with them alongside AMC.”

Or as Satana’s Varla declares in Faster Pussycat Kill! Kill! the movie: The point is of no return, and you’ve reached it!

Reedus is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, CAA, law firm Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Madelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, and Narrative. In the deal, Janice Cowart and The Russ Meyer Trust were represented by Attorney Philip Daniels

And in case you forgot, the supersized 11th and final season of TWD is set to debut on August 22 on AMC.