Lionsgate Comedy ‘The Valet’ Adds Five To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Noemi Gonzalez (Selena: The Series, East Los High), Tiana Okoye (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, The Good Place), Diany Rodriguez (Law & Order: Organized Crime, New Amsterdam), Armando Hernandez (El César series on Prime Video, Disney+ series El Repatriado), and Carlos Santos (Netflix’s Gentefied, Hulu’s Vacation Friends) have been added to the cast of Lionsgate’s The Valet, the English-language remake of Francis Veber’s French film.

The new additions are joining stars Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving in the film, which is being directed by Richard Wong.

The film, written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, follows Olivia (Weaving), a movie star who enlists Antonio (Derbez) – a parking valet – to pose as her lover to cover for a relationship with a married man. As a valet, the hard-working Antonio usually flies under the radar but his ruse with Olivia thrusts him into the spotlight and brings him to see himself more clearly than ever before.

Gonzalez will play Clara, Antonio’s sister and the wife of Benny, Antonio’s boss. Okoye is Amanda, Olivia’s dedicated but jaded assistant. Rodriguez will play Natalie, who works at Antonio’s neighborhood bike shop. Hernandez and Santos will play the valets who work with Antonio at a tony Beverly Hills restaurant.

Derbez and Ben Odell are producing through their 3Pas Studios banner, while Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Gonzalez is repped by Zero Gravity Management and The Kohner Agency; Okoye by Echo Lake Entertainment and UTA; Rodriguez by People Store and Tassell Talent Group; Hernandez by BLU Talent; Santos by manager Mohammad Ali and Innovative Artists.