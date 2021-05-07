Noel Clarke’s Former Agent Gary O’Sullivan Dropped By UK Management Firm 42

Noel Clarke’s former agent Gary O’Sullivan has been abruptly let go from UK management firm 42.

The company split with Clarke in recent weeks in light of a Guardian exposé alleging multiple instances of misconduct by the Brit actor. Now, Clarke’s longtime rep has also been shown the door.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed: “Gary O’Sullivan is no longer employed by 42 M&P.”

The exact reason for the termination has not been disclosed. O’Sullivan only joined the firm last year from Troika.

The veteran rep was an agent and partner at Troika for 13 years and previously worked in casting with well-known UK casting directors John and Ros Hubbard, whom he also represents. His hire by 42 was seen as a coup.

He brought with him clients including Cannes Best Actress winner Emily Beecham, BAFTA and Olivier winner Clarke, Golden Globe nominee Colm Meaney, BAFTA winner Rebecca Front, BAFTA-nominated Nikki Amuka-Bird, Sarah Bolger, Tom Felton, Ulrich Thomsen, Cannes Best Actress winner Jodhi May, Elyes Gabel and Mark Stanley.

The fallout from the initial exposé continues apace. Today, the paper published new allegations from several women about alleged sexual misconduct by Clarke on the set of flagship BBC show Doctor Who. Clarke played Mickey Smith in the drama from 2005-2010.

The BBC has said it is “shocked” to hear the allegations and will investigate any claims made to the broadcaster.

The actor has strenuously denied all claims of sexual misconduct against him.