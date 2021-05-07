Noel Clarke Accused Of Sexual Harassment On Set Of BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’

The Noel Clarke fallout continues at pace, with the Guardian reporting today that the actor has now been accused of sexual harassment by several women on the set of BBC flagship show Doctor Who.

Clarke acted in the series as vehicle technician Mickey Smith from 2005 to 2010. The incidents detailed in the latest report range from inappropriate touching and sexual comments on set, to aggressive and bullying behavior after his advances were spurned. Clarke continues to strenuously deny all allegations of sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing, including from the new article via his lawyers, but has said he will seek professional help for his behavior.

The latest Guardian exposé – which comes after the broadsheet broke the original story last week highlighting allegations of misconduct against Clarke from more than 20 women – also implicates fellow Doctor Who actor John Barrowman, who allegedly exposed himself to co-workers on two BBC productions.

The incidents are characterized as “inappropriate pranks rather than anything amount of sexually predatory behaviour” by the report and Barrowman described them as “tomfoolery” in a statement, saying he never intended them to be interpreted as sexual. Barrowman also said via his lawyers that he was not aware of any allegations against Clarke.

Following the initial allegations made against Clarke last week, a video resurfaced of the actor talking with Barrowman on stage during a panel where the pair exchange jokes about inappropriate workplace conduct. Here’s the vid:

The BBC responded to today’s story:

“The BBC is against all forms of inappropriate behaviour and we’re shocked to hear of these allegations. To be absolutely clear, we will investigate any specific allegations made by individuals to the BBC – and if anyone has been subjected to or witnessed inappropriate behaviour of any kind we would encourage them to raise it with us directly.

“We have a zero tolerance approach and robust processes are in place – which are regularly reviewed and updated to reflect best practice – to ensure any complaints or concerns are handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”

The fallout from the accusations against Clarke has reopened sore wounds in the UK’s film and TV industry. Yesterday, more than 900 people signed a letter calling for wide workplace culture change in response to an “industry that turns a blind eye to predators and harassers operating in plain sight”.