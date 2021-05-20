Steven Soderbergh’s ‘No Sudden Move’ Gets Tribeca Film Festival Centerpiece Slot; First-Look Teaser & Photos

The Tribeca Festival said Thursday that Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming crime drama No Sudden Move will have its world premiere as the Centerpiece Gala at this year’s festival, which is set to run June 9-20 as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The outdoor premiere will take place June 18 at The Battery in New York City, with the fest saying members of the cast will make an appearance at the live event. It will come after another Warner Bros Pictures movie, In the Heights, is set to open the festival June 9.

Set in 1954 Detroit, No Sudden Move stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro and David Harbour, with Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw and Bill Duke. The plot centers on a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes horribly wrong, their search for who hired them – and for what ultimate purpose – weaves them through all echelons of the race-torn, rapidly changing city. Ed Solomon penned the script.

The world premiere screening comes ahead of the pic’s July 1 debut on HBO Max.

Check out the first-look teaser here and photos below.

“No Sudden Move is a fantastic addition to our lineup and Steven has been such a great friend of the festival. Each year, he brings a unique ability to capture audiences through his films, with such powerful and prolific moments,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Film Festival. “’I suspect this year will be no different. No Sudden Move will definitely be a crowd-pleaser and I’m looking forward to enjoying it under the New York skyline.”

Said Soderbergh: “A year ago I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood. I’m VERY happy.”

Tribeca has been moving forward with an increasingly in-person festival as the city continues to emerge from pandemic restrictions. The fest will also host community screenings in each New York City borough via traveling 40-foot LED cinemas.

HBO Max

HBO Max