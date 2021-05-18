‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Amazon Swoops For Global Rights To Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon has taken the global rights to Hulu’s Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy series Nine Perfect Strangers, based on a novel of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.

Amazon Prime Video will stream the eight-part limited series outside of the U.S. and China, bringing subscribers the story of nine stressed city dwellers who seek healing and transformation at a wellness resort run by Masha (Kidman). Trouble is, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Filmed on location in Australia, other cast includes Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.

Nine Perfect Strangers hails from Kidman’s Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, and David E Kelley, the team behind Emmy-winning Big Little Lies and HBO hit The Undoing, both of which also starred Kidman. The series is co-written by Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, with Jonathan Levine directing.

Kidman and Per Saari executive produce for Blossom Films; Papandrea, Jodi Matterson, and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories. Other executive producers include Kelley, McCarthy, Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, Levine, Molly Allen, and Moriarty. Endeavor Content distributes internationally.

Check out the trailer: