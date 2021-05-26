‘The Retirement Plan’: Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene, Grace Byers, Rick Fox Among Cast For Action Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Nicolas Cage (Con Air), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Ashley Greene (Twilight), Oscar nominee Jackie Earle Haley (Lincoln), Joel David Moore (Avatar) and Grace Byers (Empire) are among cast set to star in action movie The Retirement Plan, which gets underway on Friday in the Cayman Islands.

Also starring are Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters), NBA star turned actor Rick Fox (Shameless), Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield (Madea’s Family Reunion) and 11-year-old newcomer Thalia Campbell.

The film is written and will be directed by Tim J. Brown, whose credits include Productivity Media’s upcoming Buckley’s Chance starring Bill Nighy and the horror-thriller The Cradle starring Lukas Haas.

In The Retirement Plan, when Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help – her estranged father Matt (Nicolas Cage), currently living the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands. Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down on the island by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant Bobo (Ron Perlman). As Ashley, Sarah and Matt become entangled in an increasingly dangerous web, Ashley quickly learns her father had a secret past that she knew nothing about and that there is more to her father than meets the eye.

Producers are William G. Santor, CEO of Productivity Media, and Nicholas Tabarrok, President of Darius Films, who have a multi-picture deal with the Cayman Islands local authorities. Also producint are Jason Jallet (Blue Iguana) and Doug Murray (The Immaculate Room).

John Hills and Andrew Chang-Sang, (who both EP’d Momentum Pictures’ Black Bear, Vertical Entertainment’s Four Good Days and Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace starrer Stockholm), serve as executive producers. World sales are co-repped by Joker Films and Radiant Films International.

Producer Santor said: “The global reach and legendary appeal of Nicolas, Ashley, Jackie, Joel, Grace, Ernie, Rick and Lynn as well as gifted newcomer Thalia, is spot-on for this exciting action movie. I am proud to say that we have managed to have a Ghost Rider, a Hellboy and a Rorschach in the same film together, with a Ghostbuster to keep the Ghost Rider in check! You can’t get better than that!!! And we continue to receive incredible support from the Cayman Islands Government as we start production on our third film.”

Producer Tabarrok added, “Having now successfully completed production on two films here in the Caymans, I’m excited and thrilled to start on the third under our three-picture deal. Tim’s script, and the appeal of working in a beautiful COVID-free paradise has attracted a phenomenal cast who I can’t wait to see bring this action-packed story to life.”

The Retirement Plan marks the third film produced under a three-picture production deal between Darius Films and Productivity Media shooting on the Islands. The first film, Blue Iguana is currently in post-production. The dark comedy stars Joel David Moore, Bob Saget, Jason Jones, Carly Chaikin, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Iggy Pop. The second film is The Baker, which just wrapped and stars Ron Perlman as a quiet man who gets pulled into a criminal underworld in order to avenge his son’s death by a crime boss played by Harvey Kietel.