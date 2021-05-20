Nickelodeon Consolidates Animation & Live-Action Casting & Talent Under Liz Paulson

Nickelodeon’s Liz Paulson is taking on a bigger role at Kids & Family. Paulson, who currently oversees animation casting and talent development, is adding live-action casting and talent for Nickelodeon and Studio content for third-party platforms, to her purview. The move is part of Nick’s consolidation of its Animation and Live-Action casting and talent under one team, spanning talent development and current series productions, movies and Studio content. Based in Nickelodeon’s Animation Studio in Burbank, CA, Paulson reports to President of Animation Ramsey Naito for animation talent/casting; and to Brian Robbins, ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment President, for live-action talent/casting.

Since joining Nickelodeon last year, Paulson has been key in identifying and cultivating talent for several of Nickelodeon’s upcoming animated series, including Star Trek: Prodigy, The Patrick Star Show, the all-new Rugrats, Big Nate, Transformers, Baby Shark’s Big Show!, among others.

Prior to Nickelodeon, she served as SVP of Casting at 20th Century Fox Television, overseeing scripted and animation television projects including, American Horror Story, 9-1-1, Empire, Bob’s Burgers, Bless The Harts and Fresh off the Boat, among others. Paulson began her career in the commercial landscape and is a founding partner of Mel & Liz Casting, a commercial casting company that works with a variety of high-profile television and feature directors.