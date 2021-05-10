Newsmax To Debut Primetime Show With Former Donald Trump Adviser Steve Cortes, Ex-OAN Correspondent Jenn Pellegrino

Newsmax has tapped Steve Cortes, a former adviser to Donald Trump, and Jenn Pellegrino, a former White House correspondent for One America News Network, to co host a primetime show.

Set to debut on Tuesday, Cortes & Pellegrino will air at 9 PM ET, the same time slot as Hannity on Fox News.

Cortes was an advisor and television spokesperson for the 2020 Trump campaign, and also has been a commentator on politics and finance. Pellegrino was a correspondent for One America, perhaps the most pro-Trump of all rightward news networks. She also has worked for Fox News and QVC.

Newsmax says the show will “confront and tackle Washington’s permanent political class, big business, and the increasing threat of ‘woke’ progressivism.” The Newsmax nightly lineup also includes with Spicer & Co., Greg Kelly Reports, Stinchfield and Rob Schmitt Tonight. Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said that the new show “completes our nightly lineup and will continue our unprecedented growth.”

In the most recent numbers from Friday, Newsmax’s primetime averaged 155,000, compared to 2.05 million for Fox News, 1.82 million for MSNBC and 799,000 for CNN, according to Nielsen.

Among the segments on Cortes & Pellegrino will be “Battle for America,” to promote “the amazing stories of regular citizens, who have overcome the disastrous policies of the ruling class, such as open borders, critical race theory, and censorship.”

After the election in November, as he was making unfounded claims about election fraud, Trump urged his followers to switch from Fox News to Newsmax and OAN. Newsmax saw a ratings spike as it focused on the post-election challenges. Although they have fallen since the inauguration, according to the AP, they are significantly higher than they were before the election.

Cortes backed Trump in his election claims. Pellegrino interviewed Trump in February, but did not challenge him when he contended that the election was stolen.

Yet courts dismissed more than 50 claims of election irregularities filed by the then-president’s campaign and his allies, and Attorney General William Barr said that there was no finding of widespread fraud that could have changed the outcome. Newsmax last month apologized to an employee of Dominion Voting Systems, Eric Coomer, in a settlement of claims that he was involved in rigging the vote.

Newsmax also announced that it would hold a town hall on Wednesday with Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith will host the event from The Villages in Florida, starting at 6 PM ET.