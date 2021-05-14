New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Won’t Lift Mask Mandates For State

Confusion continues as to whether a mask is required for certain activities. Today, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo added to that, saying that he’s not ready to adopt federal calls for limits on mask-wearing for his state’s residents.

Cuomo said in a statement that he and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker had not decided if New York would adopt new guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening,” Cuomo said.

“We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with Dr. Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states.”

That flies in the face of CDC recommendations.

CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy said today that “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing.”

The CDC also issued a chart to illustrate what is and is not suggested.

New York rules revised last month said fully vaccinated pepole can go maskless outdoors. Masks are still required indoors, regardless of vaccination status.