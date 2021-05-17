New Scripted Series For 2021-22 Broadcast Season: A Photo Gallery

It was a long, pandemic-impacted broadcast development cycle, with some pilots taking a year to get produced, but the broadcast networks have made their picks for new scripted series to debut in fall 2021 as well as the bulk of their decisions for new midseason 2022 shows. (The CW is still evaluating its pilots, while ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox will have a handful of pilots that will be filmed off-cycle for midseason consideration.)

The pandemic forced broadcast executives to think outside the traditional broadcast pilot model and rely more heavily on straight-to-series orders, often based on additional scripts, sometimes delivered through the opening of a writers room.

Check out Deadline’s gallery of new 2021-22 shows. Those picked up straight-to-series that have not produced a pilot and have no episodic art available, are represented by their top talent on or behind the camera. (CBS traditionally does not release episodic art until its upfront presentation.)

Click on the photo above to launch the gallery. You can find details on each of the new series below.

ABC

Drama

QUEENS

STUDIO: ABC Signature

TEAM: Zahir McGhee (w, ep), Sabrina Wind (ep), Tim Story (d, ep)

LOGLINE: Estranged and out of touch, four women in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches – their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.

CAST: Eve, Naturi Naughton, Brandy, Nadine Velazquez, Pepi Sonuga

Comedy

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

STUDIO: Warner Bros TV/20th Television

TEAM: Quinta Brunson (w, ep), Justin Halpern (ep), Patrick Schumacker (ep), Randall Einhorn (d)

LOGLINE: A group of teachers is brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching. They will rely on one another to make it through the day and find a way to counteract the school district’s bullsh*t attitude toward educating children.

CAST: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph

MAGGIE

STUDIO: 20th Television

TEAM: Maggie Mull (w, ep), Justin Adler (w, ep), Evan Hayes (ep), Jeff Morton (ep). Natalia Anderson (d, ep)

LOGLINE: A young woman tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone’s future, but her present is a mess. Based on the short film by Tim Curcio.

CAST: Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Kerri Kenney, Chris Elliott, Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Leonardo Nam, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges

THE WONDER YEARS

STUDIO: 20th Television

TEAM: Saladin Patterson (w, ep), Fred Savage (d, ep), Lee Daniels (ep), Marc Velez (ep)

LOGLINE: How a black middle-class family in Montgomery, AL, in the turbulent late 1960s made sure it was the Wonder Years for them too. Reboot of the 1988-93 ABC series.

CAST: Elisha “EJ” Williams, Saycon Sengbloh, Dulé Hill, Laura Kariuki, Milan Ray, Julian Lerner, Amari O’Neil, Don Cheadle (narrator)

Limited Series

WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT

STUDIO: Kapital Entertainment

TEAM: Marissa Jo Cerar (w, ep, sr), Jay-Z (ep), Jay Brown (ep), Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith (ep), Will Smith (ep), James Lassiter (ep), Aaron Kaplan (ep), Dana Honor (ep), Michael Lohmann (ep), Gina Prince-Bythewood (d, ep), Rosanna Grace (ep), Alex Foster (ep), John Powers Middleton (ep), David Clark (ep), Tina Mabry (d), Julie Dash (d), Kasi Lemmons (d)

LOGLINE: Centers on Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till. Inspired by the book ‘Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement’ by Devery S. Anderson.

CAST: Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Glynn Turman, Ray Fisher, Chris Coy, Julia McDermott, Carter Jenkins, Joshua Caleb, Leslie Silva, Chris Butler, Alex Désert, Miles Fowler, Tongayi Chirisa, Jason Turner, Daniel Abeles

CBS

Drama

CSI: VEGAS

STUDIO: CBS Studios/Jerry Bruckheimer Television

TEAM: Jason Tracey (ep, sr), Uta Briesewitz (d, ep), Jerry Bruckheimer (ep), Jonathan Littman (ep), KristieAnne Reed (ep), Anthony Zuiker (ep), Carol Mendelsohn (ep), Ann Donahue (ep), Craig O’Neill (ep), William Petersen (ep), Cindy Chvatal (ep)

LOGLINE: Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City. Sequel to the 2000-15 CBS drama ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.’

CAST: William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon

FBI: INTERNATIONAL

STUDIO: Wolf Entertainment/Universal Television/CBS Studios

TEAM: Dick Wolf (ep), Derek Haas (ep, sr), Rick Eid (ep), Peter Jankowski (ep), Arthur Forney (ep)

LOGLINE: ‘FBI’ spinoff follows the elite agents of the FBI’s International division as they travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be.

CAST: TBA

GOOD SAM

STUDIO: CBS Studios/Sutton St. Productions

TEAM: Katie Wech (w, ep), Jennie Snyder Urman (ep), Joanna Klein (ep)

LOGLINE: A talented yet stifled surgeon embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and also happens to be her father.

CAST: Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Edwin Hodge, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati, Wendy Crewson

NCIS: HAWAI’I

STUDIO: CBS Studios

TEAM: Christopher Silber (w, ep), Jan Nash (w, ep), Matt Bosack (w, ep), Larry Teng (d, ep)

LOGLINE: Set in the Aloha State, it follows the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team as they balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the island itself.

CAST: Vanessa Lachey

Comedy

GHOSTS (single camera)

STUDIO: Lionsgate Television/BBC Studios/CBS Television Studios

TEAM: Joe Port (w, ep), Joe Wiseman (w, ep), Mathew Baynton (ep), Jim Howick (ep), Simon Farnaby (ep), Laurence Rickard (ep), Ben Willbond (ep), Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter (ep), Debra Hayward (ep), Alison Owen (ep), Angie Stephenson (ep)

LOGLINE: Follows a young couple, Samantha and Ryan, whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents. Based on the British series.

CAST: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco and Román Zaragoza

SMALLWOOD (multi-camera)

STUDIO: CBS Studios

TEAM: Mark Gross (w, ep), David Hollander (ep), Brian D’Arcy James (ep), Mark Cendrowski (d)

LOGLINE: After being laid off from the assembly line at the GM factory, a seemingly ordinary man makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. Based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life.

CAST: Pete Holmes, Chi McBride, Katie Lowes

Fox Drama THE BIG LEAP

STUDIOS: 20th Century Fox Television/Fox Entertainment

TEAM: Liz Heldens (w, ep), Sue Naegle (ep), Peter Dale (ep), Jason Winer (d, ep)

LOGLINE: Contemporary tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. The show revolves around a group of diverse underdogs from all different walks of life who compete to be part of a competition reality series that is putting on a modern, hip remake of Swan Lake. What they lack in the traditional dancer body type, they make up for with their edge, wit and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold. Inspired by the UK series ‘Big Ballet.’

CAST: Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Simone Rescasner, Raymond Cham Jr., Kevin Daniels, Mallory Jansen THE CLEANING LADY

STUDIOS: Warner Bros Television/Fox Entertainment

TEAM: Miranda Kwok (w, ep), Melissa Carter (ep, sr), Michael Offer (d, ep), Shay Mitchell (ep), Rose Marie Vega (ep), Paola Suarez (ep)

LOGLINE: A whip-smart doctor comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules. Based on the Argentine series ‘La Chica que Limpia.’

CAST: Élodie Yung, Vincent Piazza, Martha Millan, Adan Canto, Erik Valdez MONARCH

(fka Untitled Country Music Dynasty)

STUDIOS: Fox Entertainment

TEAM: Melissa London Hilfers (w, ep), Michael Rauch (ep, sr), Gail Berman (ep), Hend Baghdady (ep), Jason Owen (ep)

LOGLINE: Multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The Romans are fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the heir to the crown — already battling an industry stacked against her — will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.

CAST: TBA OUR KIND OF PEOPLE

STUDIOS: 20th Century TV/Fox Entertainment

TEAM: Karin Gist (W, ep), Lee Daniels (ep), Marc Velez (ep), Clarie Brown (ep), Pam Williams (ep), Ben Silverman (ep), Howard T. Owens (ep), Rodney Ferrell (ep), Montrel McKay (ep)

LOGLINE: Single mom Angela Vaughn risks it all and moves her family to Martha’s Vineyard with hopes of taking her natural hair care line to the next level by infiltrating the African-American elite in Oak Bluffs. But she soon discovers a secret about her past that just might change her position and shake up her life and this influential community forever. Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book ‘Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class’

CAST: Yaya DeCosta ACCUSED (for 2022-23 season)

STUDIOS: Sony Pictures Television/Fox Entertainment

TEAM: Howard Gordon (w, ep), Alex Gansa (w, ep), David Shore (w, ep), Glenn Geller (ep), Erin Gunn (ep), Jacob Cohen-Holmes (ep), Jimmy McGovern (ep), Sita Williams (ep), Roxy Spencer (ep)

LOGLINE: Each episode opens in a courtroom with the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial. It follows how an ordinary person got caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back. Based on the BBC series.

CAST: TBA Comedy PIVOTING (single camera)

STUDIOS: Warner Bros. Television/Fox Entertainment/Kapital Entertainment

TEAM: Liz Astrof (w, ep), Aaron Kaplan (ep), Dana Honor (ep), Tristram Shapeero (d, ep)

LOGLINE: Follows three women after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

CAST: Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, Julian Reyes THIS COUNTRY (single camera)

STUDIOS: Lionsgate/BBC Studios/Fox Entertainment/Feigco Entertainment

TEAM: Jenny Bicks (w, ep), Paul Feig (w, ep), Daisy May Cooper (ep), Charlie Cooper (ep), Angie Stephenson (ep), Dan Magnante (co-ep), Cathy Mason (p), Rachel Mason (p)

LOGLINE: A documentary crew follows cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet as they go about their daily lives in idiosyncratic surroundings.

CAST: Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley, Seann William Scott, Aya Cash, Taylor Ortega, Justin Linville, Krystal Smith

NBCUniversal

Drama

LA BREA

STUDIOS: Universal Television/Keshet Studios

TEAM: David Appelbaum (w, ep), Avi Nir (ep), Alon Shtruzman (ep), Peter Traugott (ep), Rachel Kaplan (ep), Ken Woodruff (ep), Steven Lilien (ep), Bryan Wynbrandt (ep), Ken Woodruff (ep), Arika Lisanne Mittman (ep), Adam Davidson (ep), Thor Freudenthal (d)

LOGLINE: A massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.

CAST: Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Chloe De Los Santos, Ione Skye (recurring)

LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE

STUDIOS: Universal Television/Wolf Entertainment

TEAM: Carol Mendelsohn (w, ep, sr), Dick Wolf (ep), Arthur Forney (ep), Julie Weitz (ep), Peter Jankowski (ep)

LOGLINE: ‘Law & Order’ spinoff looks inside a criminal defense firm, putting the lawyers under a microscope, along with the criminal justice system.

CAST: TBA

ORDINARY JOE

STUDIOS: 20th Television/Universal Television/6th & Idaho/3 Arts

TEAM: Russel Friend (w, ep), Garrett Lerner (w, ep), Matt Reeves (ep), Adam Kassan (ep), Rafi Crohn (ep), Howard Klein (ep), Adam Davidson (d, ep)

LOGLINE: Life is all about the choices you make – and sometimes what you do in a single moment can change everything. Joe Kimbreau faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change – and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no “right” choice; no matter what happens, Joe’s life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable … and beautiful.

CAST: James Wolk, Natalie Martinezt, Elizabeth Lail, Charlie Barnet

Comedy

AMERICAN AUTO (single camera)

STUDIO: Universal Television/Spitzer Holding Company/Kapital Entertainment.

TEAM: Justin Spitzer (w, ep), Aaron Kaplan (ep), Dana Honor (ep), Jeff Blitz (d, ep)

LOGLINE: Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business – when they aren’t fighting or trying to outwit one another.

CAST: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, X Mayo

GRAND CREW (single camera)

STUDIO: Universal Television

TEAM: Phil Augusta Jackson (w, ep), Dan Goor (ep, sr), Mo Marable (d, co-ep)

LOGLINE: Follows a group of young professionals all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles — and they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all.

CAST: Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings, Nicole Byer

Limited Series

THE THING ABOUT PAM

STUDIOS: Blumhouse Television/NBC News Studios/Big Picture Company

TEAM: Jessika Borsiczky (w, ep, sr), Jenny Klein (w, ep), Renee Zellweger (ep), Carmella Casinelli (ep), Liz Cole (ep), Noah Oppenheim (ep), Jason Blum (ep), Chris McCumber (ep), Jeremy Gold (ep)

LOGLINE: Based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction, though he insisted he did not kill her. His conviction later was overturned, but the brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp.

CAST: Renee Zellweger