‘Catherine The Great’ Producer New Pics Develops Monica Ali’s ‘Love Marriage’ Novel Into TV Series

EXCLUSIVE: New Pictures, the All3Media-backed producer behind Catherine The Great and Des, is to adapt Booker Prize-shortlisted author Monica Ali’s upcoming novel, Love Marriage.

New Pictures will work with Ali to develop a television series based on the book, which tells the story of 26-year-old medic Yasmin Ghorami whose life unravels when her family is brought into contact with her fiancée’s firebrand feminist mother.

While Yasmin has to dismantle her own assumptions about the people she holds most dear, she’s also forced to ask herself what she really wants in a relationship and what a “love marriage” actually means.

Published in March 2022 by Virago, the novel is an exploration of the psychology of relationships, bringing together flawed characters stitched together by largely good intentions into a rich tapestry, frayed by misunderstandings and secrets. What starts as a striking social comedy develops into a story of two cultures, two families, and two people trying to understand one another.

The television rights were acquired by New Pics from Nick Marston and Katie Battcock at Curtis Brown. Ali, who wrote Man Booker Prize-nominated Brick Lane, is represented for her books by Jonny Geller and for her screenwriting by Marston, Camilla Young, and Battcock at Curtis Brown.

New Pics’ creative director Elaine Pyke said: “Monica is a unique writer who creates richly complex characters, gripping stories and an exploration of our communities that is so quintessentially British.”

Ali added: “I’ve been living with these characters for years and, though I know them so well, bringing them to the screen is an exciting challenge. I have a lot to learn.”